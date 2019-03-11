Conservative group targets O'Rourke in new ad amid 2020 speculation

The conservative group Club for Growth has launched a new advertisement targeting former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeMost 2020 Dems reject socialism label Texas Republican says he'll vote for Trump 'unless Beto O'Rourke decides to run as a Republican' O'Rourke shows up at SXSW for premiere of 'Running with Beto' film MORE (D-Texas) ahead of his possible White House bid.

The commercial, titled "Pedigree," argues O'Rourke has drawn unwarranted comparisons to former President Obama and describes O'Rourke as benefitting from the privilege of being a white man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico reported that the advertisement is expected to begin airing this week in Iowa, where the Democratic Party's first-in-the-nation caucuses will be held in February next year. O'Rourke, who narrowly lost a Senate race last year to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSunday shows preview: 2020 field begins to take shape O'Rourke teases 'big announcement' amid 2020 speculation SXSW festival draws 2020 Dems to Texas MORE (R-Texas) has not announced a bid for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but has said he is considering a bid.

The Club for Growth ad says O'Rourke and Obama "blazed different paths" after earning undergraduate degrees from Columbia University.

"Obama championed progressive causes on campus, seeking to combat inequality and harmful stereotypes. Beto perpetuated them, casting aspersions on working women," the ad's narrator says.

"Obama went on to become the first African-American editor of the Harvard Law Review, breaking barriers," the narrator later adds. "Beto crashed into them, causing a collision while driving drunk then fleeing the scene to avoid accountability. His charges were dropped as people of color languished behind bars for far less."

The ad then asks whether those events were "youthful indiscretions or threads in a lifelong pattern revealing an indelible sense of entitlement."

Club for Growth President David McIntosh told Politico that the group targeted O'Rourke because it worries that, if he were the nominee, he would have a chance to win Texas.

“We watched what he did in Texas in the race against Cruz and realized his potential within the Democratic primary system is enormously larger than what people are giving him credit for right now. We realized, here is a real potential threat because if he is the nominee then Texas suddenly is in play,” McIntosh said.

If O'Rourke were to jump in the 2020 race, he would be joining an already crowded field of high profile Democratic candidates.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Trump campaign adviser dismisses White House diversity question, asks about black people in Lincoln admin MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label MORE (D-Mass.), Corey Booker (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBret Baier calls out 'Fox derangement syndrome' after DNC blocks Fox News from hosting debate Gabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 MORE (I-Vt.) have already jumped into the crowded White House race.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHickenlooper and Inslee: What the Western governors have to offer in 2020 Sherrod Brown: Biden's potential White House bid had 'zero' influence on decision not to run Biden holds slim lead over Sanders in Iowa: poll MORE is also mulling a possible bid.

A recent Iowa poll shows O'Rourke in fifth place among the possible Democratic contenders with Biden and Sanders leading the field.