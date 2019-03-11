Biden tops Dems pack in Michigan, Sanders second: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the field of Democratic presidential candidates and likely candidates in Michigan, according to a new poll.

The Emerson College poll shows Biden leading the field with the backing of 40 percent of registered voters surveyed. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is a distant second, with 23 percent.

Biden has not yet announced a bid for the White House but is reportedly likely to enter the race.

Behind Biden and Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Trump campaign adviser dismisses White House diversity question, asks about black people in Lincoln admin MORE (D-Calif.) received 12 percent of the vote and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label MORE (D-Mass.) received 11 percent. No other candidates received more than 5 percent, the poll found.

If Biden does not jump into the race, respondents shift a large number of votes to Sanders, according to the poll. The poll shows that 42 percent of registered voters would back Sanders if Biden does not become an option, followed by Harris, at 23 percent, and Warren, at 18 percent.

Sanders scored an upset victory in 2016 over eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBret Baier calls out 'Fox derangement syndrome' after DNC blocks Fox News from hosting debate Democrats have debate delusion that leaves them wildly outfoxed Top Senate Dem: Sanders 'off to a solid start' in 2020 race MORE in Michigan's Democratic primary, beating the former secretary of State by just more than 1 point.

President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg: 'I have more years of government experience under my belt' than Trump Tucker Carlson says he won't apologize for comments in resurfaced radio interview Buttigieg calls Pence 'cheerleader for the porn star presidency' MORE went on to win the state in the general election over Clinton, the first time the state had gone for a Republican presidential candidate since 1984.

The Emerson poll also showed each of the leading Democratic candidates defeating Trump in Michigan in a potential 2020 matchup.

Biden would defeat Trump by the widest margin, according to the poll, with 54 percent of the vote to Trump's 46 percent.

The poll's results are based on interviews with 743 registered voters in Michigan from March 7 to 10. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.