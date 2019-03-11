Stacey Abrams rules out 2020 presidential bid

Stacey Abrams ruled out a 2020 presidential bid Monday, saying that 2028 is earliest she would consider running for the position.

"2028 would be the earliest I would be ready to stand for president," the Georgia Democrat said at the South by Southwest festival.

Abrams, who narrowly lost Georgia's gubernatorial race last year, is a rising star in the Democratic Party.

Abrams was noncommittal over challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020 or making another run against Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2022.

The former Georgia House minority leader has remained in the headlines since her narrow loss, giving the Democrats' official State of the Union response last month.

On Monday, Abrams urged other Democrats seeking to challenge Trump in 2020 to not try to "out-Trump Trump."

“Any presidential campaign that focuses solely on trying to out-Trump Trump is destined for failure,” Abrams said. “I don’t want to elect the best bully. I want us to elect the best person.”

Yamiche Alcindor of "PBS NewsHour" also pressed Abrams on whether she believes Trump is racist.

“Yes. He’s racist. I think he’s xenophobic. I think he’s homophobic,” Abrams responded. “I think he has disdain for anything [he considers] different from the norm.”