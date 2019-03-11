Stacey Abrams says 2028 'earliest' she would run for president

Stacey Abrams said Monday that 2028 is the earliest she would be ready to run for as president under her current career plan, during comments made at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Abrams's office stressed after the event that she had not ruled out a 2020 bid, however.

"In the spreadsheet with all the jobs I wanted to do, 2028 would be the earliest I would be ready to stand for president because I would have done the work I thought necessary to be effective in that job," the Georgia Democrat said.

In her comment, Abrams was referring to a passage in her book detailing a spreadsheet with her career plans.

However, Abrams has not ruled out a 2020 run, her office stressed.

"Stacey Abrams’ remarks at SXSW were in reference to her years-old spreadsheet, not her current considerations. She is taking a look at all options on the table in 2020 and beyond," said an email from her office.

Abrams, who narrowly lost Georgia's gubernatorial race last year, is a rising star in the Democratic Party.

She has also been seen as a potential challenger to Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in 2020 or to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2022.

The former Georgia House minority leader has remained in the headlines since her narrow loss, giving the Democrats' official State of the Union response last month.

On Monday, Abrams urged other Democrats seeking to challenge Trump in 2020 to not try to "out-Trump Trump."

“Any presidential campaign that focuses solely on trying to out-Trump Trump is destined for failure,” Abrams said. “I don’t want to elect the best bully. I want us to elect the best person.”

Yamiche Alcindor of "PBS NewsHour" also pressed Abrams on whether she believes Trump is racist.

“Yes. He’s racist. I think he’s xenophobic. I think he’s homophobic,” Abrams responded. “I think he has disdain for anything [he considers] different from the norm.”

Updated at 2:01 p.m.