O'Rourke weighing possible Iowa trip ahead of 2020 announcement: report

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) is looking at a possible trip to Iowa as he weighs a 2020 presidential run.

The El Paso Democrat’s team has been in talks with the campaign of Eric Giddens, a Democrat running in a state Senate special election, for O’Rourke to canvass for the candidate this weekend, according to a CNN report.

O’Rourke and his team have also been putting together a video boosting Giddens’s campaign, CNN reported.

A report from The New York Times on Monday also noted that an Iowa visit by O’Rourke could come as early as this week.

Chris Evans, a spokesman for O’Rourke, did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

O’Rourke wouldn’t be the only Democrat with White House ambitions to go to bat for Giddens in Iowa. Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label Sanders thanks New Hampshire for 2016 primary win: 'You helped begin the political revolution' MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMost 2020 Dems reject socialism label Sanders thanks New Hampshire for 2016 primary win: 'You helped begin the political revolution' Hickenlooper and Inslee: What the Western governors have to offer in 2020 MORE (D-Minn.), who have already announced presidential campaigns, are also expected to knock on doors for the state Senate hopeful this weekend.

A trip to Iowa would be seen as a strong signal that O’Rourke is nearing entrance into the Democratic presidential primary. O’Rourke has said he made a decision on a 2020 run but has not made his plans public.

Over the weekend, O’Rourke’s team teased an upcoming “big announcement” in an email to supporters but did not mention a specific date or time for such an announcement.

He’s flirted with the notion of a White House bid for months, though he’s done little of the traditional prep work typical of would-be presidential contenders. The potential trip to Iowa, for example, would be his first this year. Likewise, he hasn’t paid a visit to New Hampshire, the crucial first-in-the-nation primary state.

A presidential run by O’Rourke would inject a Democratic rising star with a sweeping national profile into an already-crowded primary field that includes other political giants Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBret Baier calls out 'Fox derangement syndrome' after DNC blocks Fox News from hosting debate Gabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Trump campaign adviser dismisses White House diversity question, asks about black people in Lincoln admin MORE (D-Calif.).