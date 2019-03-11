Delaney 2020 campaign sells 'memory erasers' to forget 'incoherent ramblings' of Trump

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney: 'I don't believe religious doctrine should inform public policy' Delaney jabs at Trump, says he believes US intel community over Putin Delaney: Trump's 'fundamental lack of a moral compass' is hurting the US MORE's (D-Md.) 2020 presidential campaign website is selling "memory" erasers to forget the "incoherent ramblings" of President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg: 'I have more years of government experience under my belt' than Trump Tucker Carlson says he won't apologize for comments in resurfaced radio interview Buttigieg calls Pence 'cheerleader for the porn star presidency' MORE.

"They may look like typical pink erasers, but these are no ordinary school supplies," his website says. "Simply place one eraser beneath your pillow before falling asleep and by morning you’ll have forgotten all of the pain, invective, division, and incoherent ramblings of our 45th president. You’ll wake refreshed and ready to set about rebuilding America."

The erasers are being sold for $1 each.

Delaney, who announced his White House bid more than a year ago, has frequently criticized Trump. At a CNN town hall on Sunday, Delaney said Trump has a "fundamental lack of a moral compass."

“For the American people, what he’s done to degrade the standards in our society — the fearmongering, his notion that your enemy is your fellow American — I think that is so corrosive and so damaging," Delaney said. "I think he’s a deeply divisive president who fearmongers, and his approach is not who we are as an American people. It’s not who we are.”