2020 Dem candidate Hickenlooper advocates exploring legalized prostitution

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, said Sunday that decriminalizing prostitution is an idea worth considering.

“There are a lot of arguments, and I think they’re worth taking into serious consideration, that legalizing prostitution and regulating where there are norms and protections” should be explored, he said, according to The Associated Press.

Hickenlooper also referenced an investigation in Florida, where police have said a human trafficking ring operated out of several spas. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution in connection to the investigation.

Hickenlooper's willingness to explore decriminalizing prostitution comes after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), another 2020 candidate, said last month that she supports the decriminalization of sex work.

"I do not believe that anybody who hurts another human being or profits off of their exploitation should be ... free of criminal prosecution," she said during an interview with The Root.

"But when you're talking about consenting adults? Yes, we should really consider that we can't criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed," Harris added.