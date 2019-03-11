Wisconsin GOP ties Dems Milwaukee convention pick to socialism

Republicans in Wisconsin on Monday pointed to rising "socialistic tendencies" in the Democratic party as the reason for the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) pick of Milwaukee as the site of its 2020 national convention.

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonLet's build a bipartisan women's rights agenda GOP wants Trump to back off on emergency Overnight Defense: McSally reveals she was raped by officer during Air Force service | Trump nixes public report on drone deaths | Senators say Saudi crown prince has 'gone full gangster' MORE (R-Wis.) cheered the economic boost the convention will provide his home state, and said that the event will give voters a "first-hand look" at "Democrats’ extreme policies that would reverse the economic progress made under the Trump administration."

"Understanding the risk of Democrat socialistic tendencies should provide motivation to re-elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November 2020," Johnson tweeted.

The state Republican Party offered a similar message, calling it an appropriate decision for the DNC to pick Milwaukee to represent the party's "race to the radical left" since the city has "elected three socialist mayors."

"In the last few years, @TheDemocrats have developed a burgeoning love affair with socialism, highlighted by their adoration of the Green New Deal and single-payer health care," the party tweeted.

"With the 2020 Democrat presidential primary field currently stumbling over each other in a race to the radical left, it makes sense that their party would choose to hold its convention in the only American city that has elected three socialist mayors," the party continued.

Milwaukee is the largest city in America to have elected a Socialist mayor and has done so three times. Its last Socialist mayor was Frank Zeidler, who left office in 1960.

Republicans have attempted to portray progressive Democrats as in favor of socialist policies as the party's left wing pushes policies like the Green New Deal, "Medicare for all" and increased tax rates on wealthier Americans.

Many Democrats in the 2020 presidential field have attempted to tamp down any connections to socialism, with Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisGabbard defends Omar: I don't believe she intended 'to cause any offense' Dems face big questions on tax plans for 2020 Trump campaign adviser dismisses White House diversity question, asks about black people in Lincoln admin MORE (Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMost 2020 Dems reject socialism label Sanders thanks New Hampshire for 2016 primary win: 'You helped begin the political revolution' Hickenlooper and Inslee: What the Western governors have to offer in 2020 MORE (Minn.) all rejecting the label in recent weeks, along with former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Wisconsin will likely be a key battleground state for any Democratic nominee.

President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg: 'I have more years of government experience under my belt' than Trump Tucker Carlson says he won't apologize for comments in resurfaced radio interview Buttigieg calls Pence 'cheerleader for the porn star presidency' MORE narrowly won the state over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBret Baier calls out 'Fox derangement syndrome' after DNC blocks Fox News from hosting debate Democrats have debate delusion that leaves them wildly outfoxed Top Senate Dem: Sanders 'off to a solid start' in 2020 race MORE in the 2016 election, the first Republican win there since 1984.