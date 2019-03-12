Warren thanks Facebook for restoring ads, but says company 'has too much power'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Facebook restores Warren ads removed for criticizing the platform Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday thanked Facebook for restoring her campaign's ads highlighting her push to break up massive tech giants, but said she would continue to pursue a "social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor."

"Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power," Warren said in a tweet.

"Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor."

Warren, who is running for president in 2020, announced a proposal last week to break up Silicon Valley's largest companies, saying that they have too much power.

On Monday, Politico reported that some of the Massachusetts lawmaker's ads had been removed from Facebook.

“We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo. In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads," the company said in a statement to The Hill after restoring the ads on Monday.

Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, noted that several other ads related to her plan to break up Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, among other tech conglomerates, were unaffected.

Warren is the first major 2020 candidate to call for breaking up large tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon, though the idea has spread among progressives recently, driven by concerns about data privacy and the potential use of social media as a tool to spread disinformation.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill on Warren's most recent comments.