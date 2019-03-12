Flake: Biden 'strikes fear in a lot of Republicans'

Former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakePress: Which way do Dems go in 2020? Flake, Kobach to take part in GOP debate about Trump Brexit and exit: A transatlantic comparison MORE (R-Ariz.) said Tuesday that he believes former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFeehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? GOP pollster says Biden, Sanders are polling low for how well-known they are MORE is the Democrat who should most worry Republicans heading into the 2020 presidential election.

"Joe Biden is, I think that strikes fear in a lot of Republicans," Flake said on "CBS This Morning," where he is a contributor.

"He can speak to the hose states that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Stone's defense denies using court to generate publicity for his book release Ocasio-Cortez: Trump sets tone of 'misogyny, racism, conspiracy theory-ism' MORE won in the Rust Belt in particular, and he’s seen as more of a centrist," Flake added. "He was a senator for 30 some years. He knows how to work with the Senate with the Congress and I think that’s certainly one that worries Republicans."

Biden has been mulling a potential 2020 campaign for months, and sources familiar with his plans have told The Hill that he is nearly certain to jump into the race. The former vice president said late last month that his family wants him to run.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are among those who have already entered the race for a chance to take on Trump next year.

Biden has long hovered at or near the top of polling among Democrats who say he is their preferred 2020 candidate. A poll released last month by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling firm showed Biden and Trump in a statistical dead heat in a hypothetical 2020 match-up.