Poll: Biden, Klobuchar lead pack in Michigan matchup against Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) hold the strongest advantage over President Trump among the 2020 Democratic field, according to a poll released Tuesday.

In the Emerson College survey, Biden leads Trump in a head-to-head matchup -- 54 percent to 46 percent -- while Klobuchar garnered 53 percent of the vote to the president's 47 percent in a hypothetical race between those two.

Biden also led 2020 Democrats in a poll of primary candidates, earning the support of 40 percent of registered Democrats. Klobuchar, meanwhile, garnered just 5 percent among Democratic respondents.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.) came in second, with support from 23 percent of Democrats, and performed almost as well as Klobuchar against Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head contest in the state that voted for the president in 2016.

A Sanders-Trump contest showed the Vermont independent with 52 percent of the vote among all respondents compared to Trump's 47 percent.

Sanders was also buoyed by support from Biden's voters, according to the poll, with 42 percent saying Sanders would be their second choice in a Democratic primary if Biden, who has yet to announce a bid, does not enter the race.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 743 registered voters in the state between March 7-10 with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.