Gillibrand says staffer allegations did not 'rise to the level of sexual harassment'

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandPress: Which way do Dems go in 2020? The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump unveils budget wish list with domestic cuts, defense hikes Tax Foundation: Bill to restore full SALT deduction would benefit high earners MORE (D-N.Y.) defended her office's handling of sexual misconduct allegations made by a former staffer against a male aide, saying the accusations "did not rise to the level of sexual harassment."

“We investigated claims of sexual harassment and derogatory comments,” Gillibrand told reporters Monday. “We were able to substantiate derogatory comments and [were] not able to substantiate the sexual harassment.”

“The sexual harassment claims did not rise to the level of sexual harassment,” she added.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is digging in, refusing to apologize or admit mistakes in her Senate office’s handling of a sexual harassment allegation against a senior staff member. https://t.co/LMKAOqBSth pic.twitter.com/xvs7L9K4GT — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) March 11, 2019

“We took her allegations immediately, investigated them immediately and did a professional and thorough investigation,” Gillibrand said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former aide to Gillibrand resigned last summer after she said an older, male colleague made unwanted advances and used degrading language, according to Politico.

The incident has cast a shadow on Gillibrand's White House bid in a crowded field that includes Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? MORE (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Facebook restores Warren ads removed for criticizing the platform Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable MORE (D-Mass.).

Gillibrand has been an advocate for how institutions handle allegations of sexual harassment and assault. She was the first senator to call for the resignation of former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenFemale Gillibrand aide resigned over handling of her sexual harassment complaint: report Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Al Franken 'on the right side of the issues' Virginia can be better than this MORE (D-Minn.) after he was accused of misconduct.