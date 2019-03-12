Biden tells crowd to save their energy: 'I may need it in a few weeks'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFeehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? GOP pollster says Biden, Sanders are polling low for how well-known they are MORE hinted at a 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, telling a crowd in Washington to save their energy because he “may need it in a few weeks.”

Biden’s comments came at a conference of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the union representing firefighters and emergency services workers, where he delivered the keynote address.

"I appreciate the energy you all showed when I got up here,” Biden said. “Save it a little longer, I may need it in a few weeks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks, greeted by cheers from the audience, suggest that Biden may be nearing a presidential announcement after years of speculation about whether he will seek to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Stone's defense denies using court to generate publicity for his book release Ocasio-Cortez: Trump sets tone of 'misogyny, racism, conspiracy theory-ism' MORE in 2020.

Biden’s looming entrance into the 2020 contest has cast a shadow over other Democratic White House contenders, who see a run by the former vice president as one of the more significant obstacles to securing the party’s nomination.

Biden would enter the race with near-universal name recognition, as well as a vast network of political operatives and donors ready to play a supporting role in a campaign.

Early primary polls show Biden with a consistent lead over other, already-declared Democratic candidates, like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? MORE (D-Calif.).

A recent Des Moines Register–CNN–Mediacom poll released over the weekend showed Biden leading the pack among likely Iowa caucusgoers with 27 percent support. Sanders, who announced his candidacy last month, came in second, at 25 percent, in that survey.