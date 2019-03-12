Howard Schultz laments 'character assassination' as he mulls 2020 White House run

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz reportedly said Monday he "never thought" he would get so much criticism for his potential 2020 White House bid.

During a book event in Alabama, Schultz expressed surprise at the "character assassination" he says he's faced from Democrats since expressing interest in a third-party run, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I’ve never thought I’d be criticized as much. I didn’t think this would be a character assassination [from Democrats]," Schultz said. "I think the concerns the American people have are greater than the threat to the two-party system.”

Schultz went on to tell CNN's Van Jones, as he has said before, that he does not intend to "jeopardize" the chances of removing President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Stone's defense denies using court to generate publicity for his book release Ocasio-Cortez: Trump sets tone of 'misogyny, racism, conspiracy theory-ism' MORE from the Oval Office.

“I don’t think that answer can be answered in March of 2019. We’re 18 months away and a lot could happen,” he reportedly added. “I won’t do anything to jeopardize the critical importance of removing this president from the Oval Office.”

Schultz's comments come as he has faced weeks of criticism from prominent 2020 Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Facebook restores Warren ads removed for criticizing the platform Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.), for hinting at a third-party bid. They have accused him of using his substantial wealth to "buy" political influence and raise clout around his announcement and fear he could split the liberal vote.

"What's 'ridiculous' is billionaires who think they can buy the presidency to keep the system rigged for themselves while opportunity slips away for everyone else," Warren tweeted, responding to Schultz's characterization of her tax plan as "ridiculous."

Sanders attacked Schultz during a CBS interview, telling host John Dickerson that Schultz's status as a billionaire was the only reason his speculation about a bid for the White House was getting attention.

"Because we have a corrupt system, anybody who is a billionaire and can throw a lot of TV ads around on television suddenly becomes very, very credible," the senator said in February.

"So Mr. Schultz, what is he blackmailing the Democratic Party? If you don't nominate Bernie Sanders, he's not going to run?" Sanders added. "Well, I don't think we should succumb to that kind of blackmail."