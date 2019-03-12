Biden blasts Trump budget: He's asking middle class to pay for billionaires' 'excessive tax breaks'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFeehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? GOP pollster says Biden, Sanders are polling low for how well-known they are MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Stone's defense denies using court to generate publicity for his book release Ocasio-Cortez: Trump sets tone of 'misogyny, racism, conspiracy theory-ism' MORE's fiscal 2020 presidential budget, saying that Trump wants to make the middle class pay for tax cuts for the rich.

“Almost a trillion dollar cut in Medicare and almost a quarter trillion, 240 billion dollar cut in Medicaid. Why? Because of a tax cut for the super-wealthy that created a deficit of $1.9 trillion and now they gotta go make somebody pay for it,” Biden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Something that gave millionaires and billionaires excessive tax breaks. And who are they asking to pay for it? Middle-class families like you,” he added while speaking at the International Fire Fighters Association on Tuesday.

“I was gonna stay away from this, but I can’t,” Biden said, addressing the Trump administration's newly released budget proposal. "Something they gave millionaires and billionaires, excessive tax breaks, and who are they asking to pay for it? Middle class families like you." pic.twitter.com/nmLQpEzU5D — POLITICO (@politico) March 12, 2019

Trump on Monday released his annual budget outlining his spending goals for the year. It included cuts to Medicaid and Medicare, which provide health care coverage for low-income people and the elderly respectively.

Biden is mulling a 2020 presidential bid. High-profile candidates including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Facebook restores Warren ads removed for criticizing the platform Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Feehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? MORE (D-Calif.) are already competing for the Democratic nomination. Polls consistently list Biden and Sanders as front-runners even though Biden has not entered the race.