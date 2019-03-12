Sanders announces first staff hires in Iowa, New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump: Socialism 'easy to campaign on but tough to govern on' Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight Hillicon Valley: US threatens to hold intel from Germany over Huawei | GOP senator targets FTC over privacy | Bipartisan bill would beef up 'internet of things' security | Privacy groups seize on suspended NSA program | Tesla makes U-turn MORE (I-Vt.), seen as one of the frontrunners among the Democratic field of White House contenders, announced his campaign’s first staff hires in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Vermont progressive’s camp is taking on a slew of political and advocacy veterans with deep ties to the Hawkeye and Granite States, which will kick off the 2020 presidential contest.

Sanders lost Iowa to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPress: Which way do Dems go in 2020? Buttigieg wins stellar reviews at CNN town hall Wisconsin GOP ties Dems Milwaukee convention pick to socialism MORE by about a quarter of a percentage point in 2016, but handily defeated her in New Hampshire.

“Iowa and New Hampshire helped launch the political revolution in 2016 and now, with the help of our incredible organizers and political leaders in the first two primary and caucus states, we will finish that revolution and fundamentally transform this country,” Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

Sanders tapped Misty Rebik, a Democratic operative also involved in advocacy work, as his Iowa state director.

Rebik served as the campaign manager for Cathy Glasson’s (D) failed 2018 gubernatorial bid and comes to the campaign from One Iowa, where she led LGBTQ advocacy work. She also helped start the first-ever transgender care program with Planned Parenthood in Iowa.

Jess Mazour will join the campaign as well after working with the Farm & Environment team at Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement for more than six years.

Sanders also hired Pete D’Alessandro as a senior advisor on Iowa. D’Alessandro worked on several political campaigns in Iowa and other states, including Sanders’s 2016 presidential bid.

Sanders placed just behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenFeehery: Dems' embrace of socialism makes a Trump reelection look inevitable Press: Which way do Dems go in 2020? GOP pollster says Biden, Sanders are polling low for how well-known they are MORE in a recent poll of likely Iowa caucus goers. Biden is expected to announce his own presidential campaign in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, Sanders hired Joe Caiazzo as his state director. Caiazzo managed Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseMcConnell works to freeze support for Dem campaign finance effort Can't win fight against plastic waste without recycling Dems wrestle over how to vote on ‘Green New Deal’ MORE’s (D-R.I.) successful reelection campaign in 2018 and served as Sanders’ political director in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in 2016.

Sanders also tapped Carli Stevenson, a New Hampshire native, as his deputy state director and communications director.

Stevenson served as Sanders’s New Hampshire deputy communications director in 2016 and currently works for the online advocacy group Demand Progress.

Kurt Ehrenberg, Sanders’ 2016 New Hampshire political director, rejoins the campaign as a senior advisor, the statement also said.