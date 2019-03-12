Campaign to draft Democratic challenger to McConnell starts raising funds

A campaign to draft former fighter pilot Amy McGrath (D) to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP senators eye 'nuclear' move to change rules on Trump nominees Overnight Defense: Trump seeks 0B for defense in 2020 budget | Lawmakers invite NATO chief to address Congress | Top envoy says North Korea denuclearization can't be done 'incrementally' Pelosi, McConnell invite NATO leader to address Congress MORE (R) in Kentucky’s Senate race has kicked off a fundraising campaign, the group said on Tuesday.

Draft Amy McGrath and Ditch Mitch, two campaigns from the anti-McConnell Ditch Fund, started the campaign Monday to draft a candidate considered one of the strongest among Kentucky Democrats.

The group said it had received donations from all 50 states in its first 24 hours, though it did not disclose the amount raised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is incredible grassroots energy for Amy McGrath to run against Mitch McConnell,” said Ryan Aquilina, the Executive Director of the Ditch Fund and its Ditch Mitch project in an email.

“We had one of our best days ever in terms of fundraising, and that proves in no uncertain terms just how much appetite there is for Amy to run and to defeat Mitch McConnell,” he added.

The groups said all the funds raised on its ActBlue draft page will immediately be transferred to McGrath’s campaign if she announces.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerIf Democrats are serious about voting rights, they can't ignore Puerto Rico O'Rourke teases 'big announcement' amid 2020 speculation Murkowski, Manchin call for 'responsible solutions' to climate change MORE (D-N.Y.) has also reportedly tried to recruit McGrath to challenge his Republican colleague.

McGrath was one of the highest profile candidates in the 2018 midterm cycle, emerging as one of its top fundraisers and only narrowly losing her bid to unseat three-term Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrCongress should take action so President Trump can protect horses and the save the U.S. horse racing economy McConnell eyes Trump, Paul and reelection when it comes to emergency fight Schumer urging ex-congressional candidate Amy McGrath to run against McConnell MORE (R-Ky.).

McConnell has been in the Senate since 1985. Morning Consult found in January that the Kentucky Republican was the third most unpopular senator in the country, with 47 percent of Kentuckians disapproving of his job performance.