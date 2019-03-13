Delaware senator: Biden has told me 'he's all but certain he will run'

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSixteen years later, let's finally heed the call of the 9/11 Commission Senate Dems introduce bill demanding report on Khashoggi killing Trump got in Dem’s face over abortion at private meeting: report MORE (D-Del.) on Wednesday said that he is "confident" that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOn The Money: Wells Fargo chief gets grilling | GOP, Pence discuss plan to defeat Dem emergency resolution | House chair sees '50-50' chance of passing Dem budget | Trump faces pressure over Boeing Sanders announces first staff hires in Iowa, New Hampshire Biden blasts Trump budget: He's asking middle class to pay for billionaires' 'excessive tax breaks' MORE will run for president, saying Biden has said he is "all but certain" he will run.

“He’s told me that he is all but certain he's going to run,” Coons said on CNN's New Day. "He's feeling very optimistic about the prospects and is preparing for a run, but has not made that final decision. I expect that soon."

“I’m confident he’s gonna run for president," Coons added. He’s 95 percent there and everything that needs to be in place for him to have a strong and successful launch is being put together.”

Biden has long considered a 2020 presidential bid.

If he does decide to run, he'll be joining a Democratic field that includes a number of high-profile hopefuls including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate set to rebuke Trump on support for Saudi Arabia Sanders announces first staff hires in Iowa, New Hampshire Will Washington finally do something about high drug prices? MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWill Washington finally do something about high drug prices? Biden blasts Trump budget: He's asking middle class to pay for billionaires' 'excessive tax breaks' Hickenlooper: Trump needs to have a 'real discussion' about capitalism MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: Google takes heat at privacy hearing | 2020 Dems to debate 'monopoly power' | GOP rips net neutrality bill | Warren throws down gauntlet over big tech | New scrutiny for Trump over AT&T merger Trump faces growing pressure over Boeing safety concerns Google takes heat over location tracking in privacy debate MORE (D-Mass.).

Polls have consistently labeled Biden and Sanders as frontrunners despite Biden not yet launching an official bid.

Biden told a crowd Tuesday at the International Association of Fire Fighters to conserve their energy because he "may need it in a few weeks.”

He also told a House Democrat on the phone that he was "giving it a shot,” which the Democrat took to mean he was running, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Biden spokesman Bill Russo disputed the Democrat's statement, telling The Hill, “He has not made a final decision. No change.”