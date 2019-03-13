Democratic Florida mayor launching 2020 presidential exploratory committee

© City of Miramar, Florida
The Democratic mayor of Miramar, Fla., said Wednesday that he will launch an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.
Wayne Messam told CNN that his candidacy offers "a unique opportunity for Americans to look at another option of leadership."
ADVERTISEMENT
"When you look at what is going on in Washington, the status quo is who is stepping up to be our next president," Messam said. "When you look at a mayor, Americans see mayors favorably. We are at the front line of what Americans are dealing with every day."
If Messam were to jump into the race, he would enter an already crowded primary field. Several U.S. senators have declared their candidacies, and other prominent Democrats, including former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOn The Money: Wells Fargo chief gets grilling | GOP, Pence discuss plan to defeat Dem emergency resolution | House chair sees '50-50' chance of passing Dem budget | Trump faces pressure over Boeing Sanders announces first staff hires in Iowa, New Hampshire Biden blasts Trump budget: He's asking middle class to pay for billionaires' 'excessive tax breaks' MORE and former Rep. Beto O'RourkeRobert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeConservative group targets O'Rourke in new ad amid 2020 speculation Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label Texas Republican says he'll vote for Trump 'unless Beto O'Rourke decides to run as a Republican' MORE (D-Texas), are also expected to jump in.
Messam would become the second mayor in the Democratic primary race. Pete Buttigieg, the current mayor of South Bend, Ind., announced his candidacy in January.
CNN reported that Messam has progressive stances on the environment, guns and immigration.
Messam, who is the son of Jamaican immigrants, told the network that he hopes voters will listen to his story and learn that he "comes from humble beginnings and is living my American dream."
"And I think that American dream is slipping away for most Americans," he added. "Americans are not getting their needs met."
CNN noted that Messam's announcement comes one day after he easily won reelection to a second term as mayor of Miramar, a Broward County city north of Miami.
Messam told CNN that he's confident his campaign would meet the Democratic National Committee requirements to be included in the first two primary debates.
"What we know is going to fuel this campaign is grass-roots support," he said. "And we feel confident that we will be able to meet the threshold so we will be on the debate in June."
Tags Beto O'Rourke Joe Biden