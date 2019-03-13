Democratic Florida mayor launching 2020 presidential exploratory committee

The Democratic mayor of Miramar, Fla., said Wednesday that he will launch an exploratory committee for a 2020 presidential bid.

Wayne Messam told CNN that his candidacy offers "a unique opportunity for Americans to look at another option of leadership."

"When you look at what is going on in Washington, the status quo is who is stepping up to be our next president," Messam said. "When you look at a mayor, Americans see mayors favorably. We are at the front line of what Americans are dealing with every day."

Messam would become the second mayor in the Democratic primary race. Pete Buttigieg, the current mayor of South Bend, Ind., announced his candidacy in January.

CNN reported that Messam has progressive stances on the environment, guns and immigration.

Messam, who is the son of Jamaican immigrants, told the network that he hopes voters will listen to his story and learn that he "comes from humble beginnings and is living my American dream."