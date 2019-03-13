Bernie Sanders campaign aide apologizes for 'insensitive' comments about 'dual allegiance' to Israel

A spokeswoman for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate set to rebuke Trump on support for Saudi Arabia Sanders announces first staff hires in Iowa, New Hampshire Will Washington finally do something about high drug prices? MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign apologized Tuesday after making "insensitive" remarks on Facebook questioning whether American Jews have "dual allegiance" to Israel.

"In a conversation on Facebook, I used some language that I see now was insensitive. Issues of allegiance and loyalty to one's country come with painful history,” she told Politico.

"At a time when so many communities in our country feel under attack by the president and his allies, I absolutely recognize that we need to address these issues with greater care and sensitivity to their historical resonance, and I'm committed to doing that in the future," she continued.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, first reported by Politico, Sanders's national deputy press secretary Belén Sisa questioned whether U.S. Jews hold dual loyalty to the U.S. and Israel.

“This is a serious question: Do you not think that the American government and American Jewish community has a dual allegiance to the State of Israel? I’m asking not to rule out the history of this issue, but in the context in which this was said by Ilhan," Sisa wrote in a Facebook thread, according to Politico.

Sisa said she supported comments made by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarDems flock to Pelosi on Trump impeachment Anti-Defamation League chief to Trump: 'Enough' Omar on Trump and Obama comparison: 'One is human, the other is really not' MORE (D) about Israel, according to the outlet.

Later in the discussion Sisa was asked whether Sanders, who is Jewish, "has dual loyalty" to Israel.

“I think I would probably have to ask him," she reportedly responded. "But his comments make me believe otherwise as he has been very blunt on where he stands.”

Sisa apologized in a statement to Politico after her posts were reported by the news outlet.