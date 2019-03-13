O'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeConservative group targets O'Rourke in new ad amid 2020 speculation Most 2020 Dems reject socialism label Texas Republican says he'll vote for Trump 'unless Beto O'Rourke decides to run as a Republican' MORE (D-Texas) will reportedly announce a 2020 White House bid Thursday.

The ex-congressman confirmed his plans to enter the race officially in a text message to El Paso NBC affiliate KTSM, which reported that O'Rourke will make his official announcement Thursday morning.

News of his definitive plans to run follow a Vanity Fair profile of O'Rourke published Wednesday in which he strongly hinted at a desire to pursue a presidential run.

“You can probably tell that I want to run,” he told Vanity Fair. “I do. I think I’d be good at it.”

Speculation has swirled around the possibility of O'Rourke announcing a White House run since last year, when he narrowly lost a bid to oust Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWebb: I've had enough, have you? GOP senators introduce bill to rein in president's emergency powers Trump faces growing pressure over Boeing safety concerns MORE (R-Texas) by single digits.

Political analysts questioned whether O'Rourke, 46, would attempt another run for Senate, this time against Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBattle over Trump's judicial nominees enters new phase Trump tries to win votes in Senate fight GOP senators eye 'nuclear' move to change rules on Trump nominees MORE (R-Texas), or if he would join the growing field of Democrats seeking the party's 2020 nomination.

O'Rourke previously stoked rumors of a run last month with a rally in El Paso, Texas, timed as a counterrally to one held by President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York Gov. Cuomo calls for FAA to ground Boeing 737 Max Pentagon signs directive to implement transgender military ban DeVos moves to allow religious groups to provide federally-funded services to private schools MORE in the city to support his plan for a border wall.

During the interview with Vanity Fair, O'Rourke pledged to build his campaign with a diverse team of advisers, while conceding that some voters would be looking elsewhere for a candidate in 2020.

"If I were to run, I think it’s just so important that those who would comprise my team looked like this country. If I were to run, if I were to win, that my administration looks like this country. It’s the only way I know to meet that challenge," O'Rourke told the magazine.

“But I totally understand people who will make a decision based on the fact that almost every single one of our presidents has been a white man, and they want something different for this country,” he continued. “And I think that’s a very legitimate basis upon which to make a decision."

A three-term congressman, O'Rourke left the House in January and has since spent weeks on tour with his advisers while avoiding early primary states. He has been weighing a trip to Iowa in recent weeks.

Updated at 8:15 p.m.