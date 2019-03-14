Harris fundraises off O'Rourke's 2020 announcement

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (D-Calif.) is fundraising for her presidential campaign off former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report Democratic Florida mayor launching 2020 presidential exploratory committee Conservative group targets O'Rourke in new ad amid 2020 speculation MORE's (D-Texas) announcement that he is also entering the 2020 race.

In a Thursday campaign email with the subject line "Beto O'Rourke," the California senator noted the "record number of Democrats" in the race and said she looks forward to debating her opponents, including O'Rourke.

“We are facing something unprecedented: a record number of Democrats — including a record number of women and people of color — are running for President. This is greatly encouraging for the future of our country, but there is still a long path ahead of us," she said in the email.

“I look forward to engaging in substantive debates with each of these candidates, including the newest to join the race today, Beto O’Rourke — and ultimately selecting a Democratic nominee who will take on and beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE in November of 2020," Harris added.

Harris said to run a winning campaign her team will "have to cut through the noise of this crowded primary and share our message with as many voters as possible."

"That’s why I am planning to spend as much time as possible out on the campaign trail, meeting with communities across the country, listening to the issues affecting them," she said.

Earlier Thursday, O'Rourke officially entered the 2020 Democratic primary race, saying in a video announcing his candidacy that "this is a defining moment of truth for this country and every single one of us."

He is entering a crowded field that, in addition to Harris, includes Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change MORE (I-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Manafort sentenced to total of 7.5 years in prison Dems offer bill to end tax break for investment-fund managers Hillicon Valley: Google takes heat at privacy hearing | 2020 Dems to debate 'monopoly power' | GOP rips net neutrality bill | Warren throws down gauntlet over big tech | New scrutiny for Trump over AT&T merger MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE (D-Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandFemale candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster Dems offer bill to end tax break for investment-fund managers GOP turns Venezuela into Florida attack line MORE (D-N.Y.).

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE is also expected to jump into the race.