Goat officially sworn in as honorary mayor of Vermont town

A 3-year-old Nubian goat has been sworn in as the honorary mayor of a Vermont town.

The goat, named Lincoln, officially became honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vt., during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, according to The Burlington Free Press. NBC News notes that the goat was dressed in a sash with "Mayor" emblazoned across it during the ceremony.

The goat reportedly defecated on the floor following the ceremony, forcing a police chief and other attendees to clean up the mess.

Lincoln's path to become an honorary civil servant in Fair Haven began after the town conceived an honorary pet mayor idea to help raise funds for a playground. Fair Haven, a city with the population of about 2,500 people, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter told NBC News that the pet mayor idea quickly became a civics lesson for children, with kids throughout the community nominating pets in addition to a $5 donation.

A total of 16 animals were up for consideration. Lincoln received 13 votes in the race, coming in just ahead of a dog named Sammie Viger. The dog received 11 votes.

Lincoln is set to serve a one-year term as honorary mayor. His responsibilities reportedly include public appearances and marching in a Memorial Day parade.