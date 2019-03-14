O'Malley endorses O'Rourke for president

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) gave his endorsement to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) just hours after the former congressman announced he was running for president.

O’Malley, who ran for president in 2016 and was once thought of as a possible 2020 candidate himself, said he was “all in” for O’Rourke in a post on Twitter Thursday.

“We’re all in for Beto here in Maryland and I look forward to doing everything in my power to help him beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE,” he wrote.

O’Malley congratulated O’Rourke and his wife, Amy, in another post on Twitter where he quoted the Texas Democrats' announcement video.

O’Malley withdrew his name from consideration for the Democratic primary earlier this year and quickly threw his support behind O’Rourke, who had yet to announce he was running.

O’Rourke gained national attention and almost immediately garnered 2020 speculation after he ran a close race against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Texas Dems warn of 'land grab' if Trump's emergency order survives MORE (R).

He ultimately lost to Cruz in the 2018 midterm elections by roughly 3 percentage points.

In an op-ed published in the Des Moines Register in January, O’Malley pointed to O’Rourke’s “disciplined and principled campaign” as a reason behind his support.

“He spoke to the American values of honesty, compassion for one another, and courage in the face of a rapidly changing future,” he wrote.