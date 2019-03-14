Abrams meets with Biden in DC amid 2020 speculation

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, met Thursday with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE in Washington as both consider jumping into the 2020 presidential race.

The meeting – Abrams's latest with a high-profile Democratic hopeful – was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Two people familiar with the meeting confirmed it to The Hill.

Abrams’s unsuccessful gubernatorial bid against now-Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last year drew intense national attention and prompted calls for her to run for office once again.

Abrams has entertained the notion of another campaign. But exactly what office she could seek has remained shrouded in mystery. Some Democrats have pointed to Abrams as a possible presidential contender, while others have urged her to take on Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who’s up for reelection next year.

Others have suggested that Abrams could seek a rematch against Kemp in 2022 when he will face reelection.

Abrams fueled speculation of a White House run this week, when she tweeted that “2020 is definitely on the table.”

She previously said that she would make a decision regarding her political future in March, suggesting that an announcement could come soon.

She’s already met with a handful of Democratic presidential contenders, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE (Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (N.J.). Her meeting with Biden comes as the former vice president prepares for a 2020 announcement of his own.

The Democratic primary field has already grown to more than 15 candidates, making it one of the largest and most diverse in the party’s history.

Another rising star in the party, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), ended months of speculation of a possible White House run on Thursday, announcing that he was entering the race.