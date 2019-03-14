Pelosi: O'Rourke is 'welcome addition' to presidential race

© Stefani Reynolds
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday welcomed former Rep. Beto O'Rourke to the 2020 presidential race, praising the Texas Democrat for both his energy and his work on the environment and national defense.
"Beto brought a great deal of vitality to the Congress," Pelosi said during a press briefing in the Capitol. "When he came, he came as a real champion for the environment, he got a great deal of support from the environmental community in his district. He won in a primary on that subject. Also, he was ... a strong member of the Armed Services Committee, which is very important for his district.
"So in preserving our planet and protecting our people, there are at least two areas in addition to his vitality."
O'Rourke, who served in the House for six years beginning in 2013, jumped into the Democratic primary on Wednesday night, joining an ever-growing field of party hopefuls vying to unseat President TrumpDonald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE next year.
The 46-year-old O'Rourke gave up his House seat last year in an unsuccessful challenge to Texas Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Texas Dems warn of 'land grab' if Trump's emergency order survives MORE (R) — a closer-then-expected contest that thrust O'Rourke onto the national stage and made him an overnight superstar with the Democrats' liberal base.
Yet O'Rourke's relatively short tenure on Capitol Hill has also raised questions about whether he has the political gravitas to make a credible run at the White House.
And Republicans are already trying to exploit his youthful persona with campaign emails portraying him as too inexperienced for the job.
Pelosi on Thursday rejected those criticisms, emphasizing that President Trump had no political background before winning the White House in 2016.
Asked if O'Rourke's House tenure qualifies him for the presidency, Pelosi didn't hesitate.
"You ask me that when we have a president of the United States who never, you know," she said, trailing off. "Please."
"Yes. The answer is yes."