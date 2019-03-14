Warren fundraises off O'Rourke presidential announcement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE's (D-Mass.) campaign team sent an email to supporters on Thursday asking them to donate to her presidential campaign after former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report Democratic Florida mayor launching 2020 presidential exploratory committee Conservative group targets O'Rourke in new ad amid 2020 speculation MORE (D) jumped into the race.

"We have another Democrat in the race today. (Welcome, Beto!)" the campaign email said. "More candidates means more people are going to take their time deciding who will get their full support."

"If you're with Elizabeth — the woman with the bold, fearless plans to tackle the root causes of the problems we're facing in America — today is the day you need to make your first donation," the email continued. "So if you want Elizabeth to build a campaign to compete in this race, you’ve got to be in this race with her."

O'Rourke on Thursday announced his presidential bid, joining a crowded field of Democrats competing for the party's 2020 nomination. He and Warren are facing off against Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change MORE (I-Vt.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (D-N.J.), among others.

Warren is not the only competitor fundraising from O'Rourke's campaign launch. Harris's team also emailed her supporters asking for donations Thursday.