O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who officially announced his 2020 presidential bid Thursday, responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE’s mocking of his hand movements by suggesting that voters are seeking "to rise above the pettiness" in political discourse.

“I have nothing to say to that," O'Rourke said in response to a question about Trump's criticism earlier Thursday.

"I think people want us to rise above the pettiness, the smallness — they want us to be big, bold, ambitious for this country. That's what I'm focused on and that's what I see here today in Burlington,” he said during a campaign stop in Burlington, Iowa.

Trump referenced O’Rourke’s hand movements in response to a question about O'Rourke entering the race.

“I've never seen so much hand movement. I said, ‘Is he crazy or is that just the way he acts?’” Trump asked in the Oval Office, referring to a video of O'Rourke campaigning in Iowa, where he waved and shook his hands emphatically as he spoke.

O'Rourke joined a crowded field Thursday of over a dozen Democrats hoping to take on Trump next year in the race for the White House. He joins Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (D-N.J.), among others, in seeking the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

The former congressman served three terms in the lower chamber before mounting an unsuccessful bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Texas Dems warn of 'land grab' if Trump's emergency order survives MORE (R-Texas) in 2018. O'Rourke drew the attention of former Obama advisers, Oprah Winfrey and key Democratic donors with his fundraising prowess and narrow loss to Cruz in deep red Texas.