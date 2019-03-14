O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who announced his presidential campaign Thursday, cited the dating app Tinder when expressing the need to expand broadband to rural communities.

“In Texas we have a problem with broadband in rural communities. You may have that in Iowa as well, where farmers and ranchers and producers literally cannot get online, where people cannot start businesses in their own town or finish their education after high school because they cannot get online,” O’Rourke said at a campaign event in Keokuk, Iowa.

“They can’t go to Tinder and find a date tonight, to find that special person who's going to make the difference in their lives. I want to make sure every American has that opportunity.”

Beto on rural broadband: "They can't go to Tinder and find a date tonight to find that special person who's going to make the difference in their lives." pic.twitter.com/NXqStKZPp8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 14, 2019

O’Rourke first shot to national prominence last year after an insurgent Senate bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Texas Dems warn of 'land grab' if Trump's emergency order survives MORE (R) in which he smashed small-dollar donation records and electrified the progressive base.

O’Rourke joins senators like Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (D-N.J.) and others in the Democratic presidential primary.