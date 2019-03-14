Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSenate breaks with Trump on Saudi-led war in Yemen O'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster says Dem primary candidates need to portray themselves as vehicles for change MORE (I-Vt.), a current front-runner of the 2020 Democratic primary pack, excoriated President Trump Donald John TrumpGary Cohn says Trump trade adviser the only economist in world who believes in tariffs House transportation committee chairman threatens to subpoena Boeing, FAA communication Pentagon sets new limits on transgender service members MORE at a campaign rally in South Carolina.

“Today, I want to welcome you to a campaign which says, loudly and clearly, that the underlying principles of our government will not be greed, kleptocracy, hatred and lies. It will not be racism, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia and religious bigotry. That is what the Trump administration is about, and that is what we are going to end,” he told a rapt North Charleston crowd.

The Vermont senator has repeatedly berated Trump as “a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe and a fraud.”

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, cast a stark contrast between his upbringing and that of the president, who came from a wealthy family.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I did not come from a family of privilege that prepared me to entertain people on television by telling workers: 'You’re fired.' I came from a family who knew all too well the frightening power employers can have over ordinary working people,” he said.

The comments come after a widespread college admissions scandal was uncovered in which wealthy donors bribed coaches to recruit students for athletic programs or paid people to help cheat on college entrance exams.

Sanders is currently leading most other declared presidential candidates in a primary contest that has become as much about highlighting Trump’s character as opposing his policies. He is currently facing off against Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Panel urges UK to establish competition regulator for tech companies Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview Pollster sees 'potential upside' for Harris in 2020 polling Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke strongly signals he's entering Dem primary in Vanity Fair interview New Jersey Dems tell Pentagon not to use military funds for border wall Conservatives accuse Warren of hypocrisy over comment on school admission scandal MORE (D-N.J.) and others.