O'Rourke on impeachment: 2020 vote may be 'best way to resolve' Trump

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements Warren fundraises off O'Rourke presidential announcement O'Rourke says adding SCOTUS justices is worth exploring MORE (D-Texas) on Thursday appeared to back away from his calls to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpDenver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' NY attorney general: Evidence shows Trump misused charity for presidential campaign Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' MORE, pointing to the 2020 election as the best way to remove him from office.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning," the former Texas congressman, who announced his 2020 candidacy on Thursday told Gayle King that the ballot box was "perhaps" the "best place" to take action against the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be up to Congress, he added, to determine what the response to Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's special counsel investigation of the president's campaign and Russian election interference would be.

"How Congress chooses to address those set of facts and the findings which I believe [we] are soon to see from the Mueller report is up to them," O'Rourke told CBS.

"I think the American people are going to have a chance to decide this at the ballot box in November 2020, and perhaps that's the best way for us to resolve these outstanding questions," he added.

The comments appeared to be a moderation of his stance enunciated last year during a CNN town hall, when O'Rourke called Trump's defense of Vladimir Putin over Russian election meddling during a joint press conference "collusion in action."

"[And when in] broad daylight, on Twitter, he asked his attorney general, Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsHouse Judiciary Dem, Republican clash over details of Whitaker testimony DeVos moves to allow religious groups to provide federally funded services to private schools Whitaker to meet with House Committee privately on Wednesday MORE, to end the Russia investigation, I would say that's obstruction in action," O'Rourke added last October.

The El Paso native was questioned by King over whether he still believes Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, which the president has frequently denied.

"It's beyond a shadow of a doubt to me that, if there was not collusion, there was at least the effort to collude with a foreign power, beyond the shadow of a doubt that if there was not obstruction of justice, there certainly was the effort to obstruct justice," O'Rourke responded.

Announcing his campaign in a video message Thursday, O'Rourke joined a crowded Democratic field that also includes the likes of Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump health chief reveals talks with states on Medicaid block grants | New head of FDA faces tough test | Trump officials defends work requirements in court Why states should push forward with cyber laws Harris fundraises off O'Rourke's 2020 announcement MORE (D-N.Y.).

O'Rourke challenged Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements O'Rourke renews Dem hopes about turning Texas blue MORE (R-Texas) in last year's midterms. Though he lost the election, the close race and his impressive fundraising gained him national attention.