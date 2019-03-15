Klobuchar defends work record: You need to be tough to deal with Putin

By Rachel Frazin - 03/15/19 02:02 PM EDT
 
Klobuchar defends work record: You need to be tough to deal with Putin
© Stefani Reynolds

Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharCNN to feature Hickenlooper in town hall next week Trump mocks O'Rourke's 'crazy' hand movements Harris fundraises off O'Rourke's 2020 announcement MORE (D-Minn.) addressed allegations she mistreated staffers in an interview with CNN Thursday, saying she "can always do better" but adding that her toughness is a good thing. 

"One can always do better, and that means you want to be sure that you are listening to people if they felt that something was unfair, or they felt bad about something. But I still think that you have to demand good product," she said, according to CNN. 

The Minnesota Democrat also said her toughness can help her on the world stage. 

"When you're out there on the world stage and dealing with people like Vladimir Putin, yeah, you want someone who's tough," she added. "You want someone that demands the answers and that's going to get things done, and that's what I've done my whole life."

Klobuchar also said that she has "high standards" for herself and her staff. 

"If you are a boss, you have to have high standards, and that is what I have always had," she said. "And so I've had high standards for myself, high standards for our staff, and mostly I'm going to have high standards for the country."

Former staffers have anonymously accused Klobuchar of workplace hostility, saying she frequently yelled at them and sometimes threw objects. Other staffers defended her.

Klobuchar is running against an increasingly large group of people for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Her competition includes Sens. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (D-Mass.).
Tags Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Kamala Harris Amy Klobuchar 2020 election 2020 Democratic primary