Booker: 'There will be a woman on the ticket'

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-N.J.) said Friday that Democrats would include a woman on their 2020 White House ticket, effectively pledging to pick a female vice presidential candidate if he wins the nomination.

Booker, speaking during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, said he was "very confident" Democrats would "make history" with the party's 2020 candidates.

"No matter what, I’m looking you in the eye and saying this: There will be a woman on the ticket. I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position," Booker said.

He added that "if I have my way, there will be a woman on the ticket."

Democrats already have a crowded 2020 field of White House hopefuls that includes a number of women, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharCNN to feature Hickenlooper in town hall next week Trump mocks O'Rourke's 'crazy' hand movements Harris fundraises off O'Rourke's 2020 announcement MORE (D-Minn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump health chief reveals talks with states on Medicaid block grants | New head of FDA faces tough test | Trump officials defends work requirements in court Why states should push forward with cyber laws Harris fundraises off O'Rourke's 2020 announcement MORE (D-N.Y.).

Booker previously pledged that he would prioritize picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate if he wins the party's presidential nomination.

Booker told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow last month that while he does not want to box himself in, he would be “looking to women first” for his potential running mate.

“You will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity,” Booker told Maddow, noting that he wished there was a female president right now, referring to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Denver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' Schumer: Democrats will try again to pass bill making Mueller report public MORE.