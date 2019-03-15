Joaquin Castro closing in on 2020 Senate bid: report

Rep. Joaquin Castro Joaquin CastroTexas Dems warn of 'land grab' if Trump's emergency order survives Nielsen testifies: Five things you need to know National Emergencies Act leaves Congress lacking MORE (D-Texas) is reportedly closing in on a bid to challenge Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate rejects border declaration in major rebuke of Trump Senate to rebuke Trump on wall O'Rourke to announce White House run Thursday morning: report MORE (R-Texas) for his Senate seat in 2020.

Texas Monthly reported Friday that the San Antonio Democrat is “all but certain” to enter next year’s Senate contest, citing a source familiar with his thinking.

Matthew Jones, a campaign adviser to Castro, said in an email that the congressman “will have an announcement in the near future.”

If Castro enters the race, he would become the first high-profile candidate to mount a campaign against Cornyn, a three-term Republican and former Senate majority whip with a well-financed political operation. His campaign closed out 2018 with a nearly $5.8 million war chest.

Meanwhile, Castro’s House campaign finished the year with just $128,000 on hand, according to his most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Castro has been floated for months as a potential challenger to Cornyn. But speculation of a Senate campaign had been overshadowed recently by rumors that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), whose 2018 challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements O'Rourke renews Dem hopes about turning Texas blue MORE (R-Texas) drew intense national attention, could look to take on Cornyn instead.

O’Rourke ended months of speculation about his political future on Thursday, announcing that he would run for president in 2020 and leaving the Democratic field in the Texas Senate race wide open. Among O'Rourke's fellow hopefuls for the White House nomination is Castro's twin brother, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

News of a possible Senate announcement comes a day after the Senate passed a resolution overturning President Trump Donald John TrumpDenver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' NY attorney general: Evidence shows Trump misused charity for presidential campaign Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' MORE’s national emergency declaration seeking funding to construct his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

That vote was seen as a victory for Castro, who initiated the resolution in the House. It passed in the lower chamber last month.

Trump vetoed the measure on Friday, the first veto of his presidency.