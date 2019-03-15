Trump campaign fundraises off his first veto

President Trump Donald John TrumpDenver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' NY attorney general: Evidence shows Trump misused charity for presidential campaign Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' MORE's 2020 reelection campaign sent out a fundraising blast Friday after the president signed the first veto of his presidency, vetoing a bipartisan resolution blocking his national emergency declaration.

“The liberal swamp will never learn. That’s why I just VETOED the Pro-Crime, Pro-Drugs, and Pro-Open Borders Democrat inspired resolution," a message under Trump's name said in the email to supporters.

"Liberals in the Senate chose politics, I chose YOU. 59 Senators voted to put illegal immigrants and political games over YOUR safety. DISGRACEFUL!” the Trump email continued, referring to members of both parties who voted for the resolution rebuking Trump's move on Thursday.

“Even with this Veto, the attacks will keep coming from the ‘Border Deniers’ and their allies in the mainstream media. We have to do something HUGE to have the resources to fight back. That’s why I need you to contribute to the most important fund of my presidency – the OFFICIAL WALL DEFENSE FUND.”

The campaign then asked for respondents to donate $5, $10, $15, $20 or some other amount before midnight.

Trump issued the veto Friday after 12 Republicans joined all Democrats in the Senate to block the president's declaration of a national emergency at the southwest border.

The president issued the order last month to allocate $8 billion in federal funds to build miles of barriers along the southern border after not being able to secure the money in negotiations with Congress.

Several Republicans expressed concerns that the emergency declaration impeded upon lawmakers' constitutional duty to appropriate federal money.

Neither the House nor the Senate is expected to muster the votes needed to override the president’s veto.

The fundraising email adopted a much harsher tone than the one the president took earlier Friday when discussing the resolution’s passage with reporters.

“They’re doing what they have to do, and I put no pressure on anybody. I actually said, ‘I could have gotten some of them to come along.’ I said, ‘I want for you to vote your heart. Do want you want to do. I’m not putting any pressure,’” Trump said of Republicans who defected.

House Democrats sent a fundraising blast of their own on Thursday ahead of the veto accusing the president and "his Republicans" of "undermining" Democrats.

“While our Democratic Majority fights tooth-and-nail for you, Donald Trump and his Republicans are undermining us at every turn. I need you and your $1 to defeat his radical agenda,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiOvernight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget Did Democrats forfeit 2020? On The Money: Senate rejects border declaration in rebuke to Trump | Dems press Mnuchin on Trump tax returns | Waters says Wells Fargo should fire its CEO MORE (D-Calif.) wrote in the email.