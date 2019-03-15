Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March

The Trump campaign said on Friday it will hold a Make America Great Again rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., at the end of the month.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpDenver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' NY attorney general: Evidence shows Trump misused charity for presidential campaign Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' MORE looks forward to joining the great people of Michigan as he shares the successes of his administration and the work still left to be done,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said in a press release.

The rally on March 28 will be the 18th that Trump has held in Michigan and his sixth in Grand Rapids since he began his campaign in July 2015.

Trump’s victory in the Wolverine State, as well as in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, proved crucial to his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Denver Post editorial board says Gardner endorsement was 'mistake' Schumer: Democrats will try again to pass bill making Mueller report public MORE, breaking the Democrats’ presidential hold on the three key Midwest states.

Trump has been attacking Democrats as the party debates progressive policies such as "Medicare for all" and the Green New Deal, which seeks to combat climate change.

“While President Trump has made good on his promises to American workers, 2020 Democrats are embracing radical socialist policies like the Green New Deal, which would raise taxes on all Americans and is opposed by the AFL-CIO because it would harm millions of its members and threaten their jobs,” Glassner said.

Democrats are itching to take out Trump in 2020, and more than a dozen candidates have already declared their candidacy.

Many, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-N.J.), have expressed support for progressive overhauls of the health care system and efforts to tackle climate change.