Buttigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength'

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg shared an open letter on Friday expressing support for Muslims in his hometown after deadly mass shootings at two mosques in New Zealand raised fears among U.S. Muslims.

Buttigieg, who is the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and who launched a presidential exploratory committee in January, penned the letter to his city’s Muslim residents after the overseas attack left 49 worshipers dead and dozens others injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you gather this evening, I write to tell you that this City is absolutely committed to your safety and well-being. I want you to know that this entire City has its arms around you, in love and peace, and that we support you as you practice your faith here in this community, our community, this home we share,” Buttigieg wrote in the letter posted to Twitter on Friday evening as Muslims gathered for weekly prayer.

“The diversity of our community is its strength, and the members of the Islamic community have greatly enriched this City, in your worship, in your service, even by the diversity of nationalities among your number. We would be poorer without you.”

Some words for South Bend's Muslim community. pic.twitter.com/CyLZOrah7b — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 15, 2019

Friday's attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, sparked international calls against Islamophobia and white supremacism after it was revealed a suspect, a 28-year-old Australian citizen, wrote a manifesto expressed admiration for a series of white supremacist figures, including Dylan Roof, who killed nine African-American churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.

Buttigieg has not formally announced a White House campaign, but has sought to raise his profile as he seeks to take on other national Democratic figures in a crowded primary field that features Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders Institute shutting down amid criticism Sanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' Overnight Defense: Senate rejects border emergency in rebuke to Trump | Acting Pentagon chief grilled on wall funding | Warren confronts chief over war fund budget O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders says Trump administration based on 'hatred and lies' O'Rourke cites Tinder in call for better rural broadband O'Rourke responds to Trump mocking his hand movements MORE (D-N.J.), among others.