Julian Castro hints at brother Joaquin's Senate run

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro, a former San Antonio mayor, hinted that his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), will challenge Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) next year.

The presidential candidate was responding to an article from Texas Monthly saying that Joaquin Castro is “all but likely” to run next year against Cornyn, a top Republican in the Senate.

“Looks like I might have some company on the campaign trail soon. I know this: @JoaquinCastrotx would work hard for Texans, not for cozy Washington insiders,” Castro tweeted Saturday.

Matthew Jones, a campaign adviser to Castro, told The Hill that the congressman “will have an announcement in the near future.”

The Texas congressman would be the first high-profile opponent to enter the race against Cornyn, who already boasts former top posts in Congress’ upper chamber and a formidable war chest.

Cornyn’s campaign finished 2018 with nearly $5.8 million on hand, while Castro’s House campaign close the year with $128,000 in its account, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Cornyn’s campaign expressed confidence that its candidate would have the upper hand against Castro.

"Whether it's Hurricane Harvey relief or the Green New Deal, time and again Congressman Castro has stood with Nancy Pelosi at the expense of Texans," John Jackson, Cornyn's campaign manager, said in a statement.

“John Cornyn looks forward to contrasting the Democrat-Socialist agenda with the policies that have made Texas the best state to live, work, and raise a family.”

Prospects for Joaquin Castro’s Senate campaign were largely eclipsed by speculation that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) would decide to take on Cornyn.

But O'Rourke, whose failed Senate bid last year to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shattered small dollar donation records and charged the Democratic base, announced this week he would instead run for president.