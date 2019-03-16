Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump officials approve Ohio Medicaid work requirements | Klobuchar calls ObamaCare 'missed opportunity' to lower drug costs Congress: Stand with America's cancer survivors and repeal the medical device tax Klobuchar defends work record: You need to be tough to deal with Putin MORE (D-Minn.), who officially launched her presidential bid last month, said she was started considering running for president in college but does not believe she was “born to run.”

“I have a lot of respect for Beto. And it’s great to have some Texas in this race. But no, I wasn’t born to run for office, just because growing up in the ‘70s, in the middle of the country, I don’t think many people thought a girl could be president,” she said in an interview that will air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I wasn't born to run, but I am running.”

Klobuchar was responding to a comment from former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), in which he told Vanity Fair, “Man, I’m just born to be in it, and want to do everything I humanly can for this country at this moment.”

O'Rourke shot to national prominence last year after running a tight Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that excited the Democratic base. But critics said the comments would be unacceptable if they had come from a female candidate.

Klobuchar and O'Rourke are running in a crowded primary crowd that already features high-profile candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and more.