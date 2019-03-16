Biden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenH.R. 1 falls short of real reform The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump condemns 'horrible' New Zealand mosque shootings They waited with bated breath for Beto. Is he worth it? MORE hinted at a 2020 presidential campaign, telling an audience that he views himself to be the most progressive of any Democrat running or considering a run for the presidency.

At a speech in Delaware to members of the state Democratic Party, Biden argued that criticism from members of the "New Left," a term used to define progressive who align with principle espoused by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (I-Vt.) during his 2016 presidential campaign, was unfounded.

"I'm told I get criticized by the 'New Left,' " Biden told the audience. "I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run."

Joe Biden: "I'm told I get criticized by the New Left. I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the ... anybody who would run" pic.twitter.com/Y5rqCpxEZR — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 17, 2019

His remarks were punctuated by a standing ovation by Democrats in the room who celebrated Biden's apparent slip up suggesting a presidential run, before the former vice president moved on to aim criticism at President Trump Donald John TrumpColorado governor signs national popular vote bill into law Tree of Life rabbi responds to New Zealand attack: Like 'a horror film all over again' Graham says he'll probe Rosenstein's 25th Amendment remarks MORE.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have to bring this country back together again," Biden continued.

"The world's worst dictators are using [the president's] own words to justify their own abuses of power," he added.

Biden has been considering a 2020 bid for months, and has told reporters since late last year that he was gauging how a run for the presidency would affect his family.

He consistently polls higher than other announced candidates such as Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg pens letter to Muslims in city: 'The diversity of our community is its strength' O'Rourke says he'll be 'more thoughtful' in talking about his family Trump campaign announces Michigan rally in late March MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), indicating that he would enter the race near the top of the crowded Democratic field if he announced a bid for the White House.