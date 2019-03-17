O'Rourke: 'It would be very difficult not to select a woman' as running mate

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said late Saturday that it would be "very difficult" not to select a woman as his running mate if he wins his party’s nomination in 2020.

"It would be very difficult not to select a woman with so many extraordinary women who are running right now," he said during a campaign stop in Dubuque, Iowa, the Dallas Morning News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But first I would have to win,” he said. “You know, this is as open as it has ever been."

O’Rourke added that it would be "presumptuous" to think about a vice presidential selection, according to the newspaper.

He later told someone attending the event that it would be his "preference" to select a female running mate, the Morning News added.

O’Rourke, a former congressman from Texas who announced his 2020 bid last week, is part of a crowded and historically diverse pool of Democratic candidates vying to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Left-wing Dems in minority with new approach to spending Washington Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns MORE.

The Morning News noted that it includes four female senators -- Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBooker: 'There will be a woman on the ticket' O'Rourke on impeachment: 2020 vote may be best way to 'resolve' Trump Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump health chief reveals talks with states on Medicaid block grants | New head of FDA faces tough test | Trump officials defends work requirements in court MORE (N.Y.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K MORE (Calif.) Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump officials approve Ohio Medicaid work requirements | Klobuchar calls ObamaCare 'missed opportunity' to lower drug costs Congress: Stand with America's cancer survivors and repeal the medical device tax MORE (Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE (Mass.) – as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSchultz apologizes to Dem candidates for military comments CNN to feature Hickenlooper in town hall next week Female candidates scrutinized more than men on likability, says pollster MORE (Hawaii).

Last month, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Beto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Live video of New Zealand shooting puts tech on defensive MORE (N.J.), another Democratic presidential candidate, said he would prioritize finding a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee, the newspaper added.

Booker told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he would be “looking to women first” as his pick for vice president.

O'Rourke served three terms in Congress before a losing a bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Julian Castro hints at brother Joaquin's Senate run O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K MORE (R-Texas) last year.

He was criticized last week for saying that his wife, Amy, raises their children "sometimes" with his help. O'Rourke has pledged to be more mindful about how he talks about his family.

--This report was updated at 8:46 a.m.