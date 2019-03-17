Pompeo open to future Senate run: 'The Lord will get me to the right place'

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoOvernight Defense: Trump issues first veto over 'reckless' emergency resolution | Pompeo moves to restrict international court probing war crimes | Trump taps Air Force general for NATO commander The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump condemns 'horrible' New Zealand mosque shootings Pompeo slaps visa restrictions on international court probing US military MORE has signaled that he's open to a future bid for office, telling The Wichita Eagle that he's not ruling anything out.

“I try to just avoid ruling things out when there’s others who are in control,” Pompeo told the newspaper in a story published Sunday. “The Lord will get me to the right place.”

The newspaper noted that Pompeo could run for Senate or Kansas governor in 2022, if not for president in 2024. Pompeo represented the Kansas's 4th District in the House before joining the Trump administration.

Pompeo told the Eagle that, if someone had asked him 10 years ago whether he would ever run for office, he would have said that it was "unlikely."

“I try now to avoid predicting what I might do a year, two years, six years from now," he said.

Pompeo last month ruled out a bid for the Senate in 2020 following speculation that he may run. He said that he plans to work as secretary of State for "as long as President Trump gives me the opportunity to serve as America’s senior diplomat.”

“I love doing what I’m doing and I have 75,000 great warriors out around the world, trying to deliver for the American people," he said.