GOP resurfaces O'Rourke's drinking record for St. Patrick's Day

The Republican Party took aim at former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Sunday by resurfacing the 2020 presidential candidate’s drinking record.

“On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke,” the GOP tweeted from the party’s official Twitter account.

The tweet included a doctored version of O’Rourke’s decades-old mugshot showing him wearing a cartoon leprechaun hat with the words “Please Drink Responsibly” on the placard.

On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

O’Rourke has been open about his DWI arrest more than 20 years ago. The charge was dismissed after O’Rourke completed a diversion program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three years earlier, he spent a night in El Paso County Jail for jumping a fence at the University of Texas. He was released on bail the next day.

“Both incidents were due to poor judgement and I have no excuse for my behavior then,” O’Rourke told reporters in August 2017. "I'm grateful for the second chance and believe that we all deserve second chances.”

The GOP has taken aim at O’Rourke using the mugshot in the past.

“Beto” is a common Spanish nickname for people named Roberto. O’Rourke’s critics have accused the former El Past congressman of using a “Mexican nickname” to make himself more appealing to Hispanic voters. President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Left-wing Dems in minority with new approach to spending Washington Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns MORE has often referred to the candidate by his given name rather than "Beto."