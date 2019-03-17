O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail

Democratic presidential contender Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Beto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE said Sunday he plans to "keep it clean" and avoid using the "f-word" moving forward in his presidential campaign.

O'Rourke, who launched his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination last week, was asked during a stop in Wisconsin if he would "clean up his act" and stop using profanities in front of his children, The Associated Press reported.

"I don’t intend to use the f-word going forward. Point taken, and very strongly made..." he said. "We’re going to keep it clean."

A Vanity Fair profile published a day before O'Rourke entered the 2020 race included an anecdote in which O'Rourke says "motherf-----" as he cuts through a busy intersection with his young kids in tow. He then apologizes to his children.

The AP reported that O'Rourke assured voters that he's never taken LSD, and that there's "nothing" more in his past that could surface that would hurt his candidacy.

The El Paso Democrat told voters that he previously visited Wisconsin as part of a tour with his punk rock band.

O'Rourke entered the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates last week, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' O'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump officials approve Ohio Medicaid work requirements | Klobuchar calls ObamaCare 'missed opportunity' to lower drug costs Congress: Stand with America's cancer survivors and repeal the medical device tax MORE (D-Minn.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' Beto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Live video of New Zealand shooting puts tech on defensive MORE (D-N.J.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Left-wing Dems in minority with new approach to spending Klobuchar: 'I wasn't born to run. But I am running' MORE (I-Vt.), among others, in seeking the nomination.

The El Paso Democrat has been scrutinized early in the campaign over his membership in a hacking group as a teenager, as well as his comments about how he "sometimes" helps his wife raise their kids.

He has said he's not proud of his involvement int he hacking group, and has said he'll be more mindful when talking about his family in the future.