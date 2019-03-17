O'Rourke says voters aren't interested in 'personal attacks' like GOP tweet

Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke runs in St. Patrick's Day 5K Beto is the poor man's Obama — Dems can do better Inslee doubles down on climate in bid to stand out among 2020 Dems MORE (Texas) responded Sunday to the GOP resurfacing a decades-old mugshot from his DWI arrest, saying that he doesn't think voters are interested in "personal attacks."

Speaking with reporters in Wisconsin, O'Rourke said he's been at 23 or 24 different campaign events in the past three days and that at none of them was he asked about the DWI.

He added that he also wasn't "asked to say something negative about another candidate or someone from another party."

"I take from that that people want us focused on the big picture. They want us to be defined not by this pettiness or the personal attacks that we see in ones like the ad that you just described," he said.

"They wanted us to be defined by our ambitions, our aspirations, the work that we’re willing to do to pull this very, deeply-divided country together," O'Rourke continued.

Earlier Sunday, the GOP's official account tweeted a doctored version of O’Rourke’s mugshot that was taken following his DWI arrest more than 20 years ago.

“On this St. Paddy's Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O'Rourke,” the GOP tweeted.