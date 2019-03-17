New York Rep. Maloney endorses Gillibrand for president

Rep. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyPelosi says impeaching Trump 'just not worth it' Dems feel growing pressure on impeachment Pelosi brushes off impeachment talk after Cohen testimony MORE (D) on Sunday endorsed her colleague from New York, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBooker: 'There will be a woman on the ticket' O'Rourke on impeachment: 2020 vote may be best way to 'resolve' Trump Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump health chief reveals talks with states on Medicaid block grants | New head of FDA faces tough test | Trump officials defends work requirements in court MORE (D-N.Y.), for president.

"I am proud to endorse my friend @SenGillibrand to be our next President and the nation's first woman President," Maloney wrote on Twitter.

"I saw her tenacity when we fought together to pass the 9/11 Health bill and know she has what it takes to defeat Trump."

I am proud to endorse my friend @SenGillibrand to be our next President and the nation's first woman President. I saw her tenacity when we fought together to pass the 9/11 Health bill and know she has what it takes to defeat Trump. https://t.co/R11qUOLC2A — Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) March 17, 2019

Gillibrand officially announced her 2020 candidacy on Sunday after having formed an exploratory committee in January.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old New York lawmaker joins a crowded and diverse pool of Democratic candidates vying to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on potential candidacy: 'I have the most progressive record' Left-wing Dems in minority with new approach to spending Washington Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns MORE in 2020. She is one of six women who have announced runs so far.

Maloney's endorsement is Gillibrand's first so far from a sitting member of Congress, according to Politico.

Two representatives from New York, Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceHispanic Dems ask for multi-agency meeting on family separations The Hill's 12:30 Report: O'Rourke jumps into 2020 fray O'Rourke lands first congressional endorsement MORE (D) and Sean Maloney Sean Patrick MaloneyFirst step in restoring Internet sanity: Passing legislation to stop online sex trafficking Wedding bells to ring for gay congressman Rep. Maloney to wed same-sex partner MORE (D), have endorsed former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) in the 2020 race.