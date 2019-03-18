Pence traveling to SC for Graham reelection launch

Vice President Pence will travel to South Carolina later this month to join Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCNN anchor hits Trump: He didn't go to Vietnam 'until he was in his 70s' with 'Secret Service protection' Trump reignites criticism of McCain months after senator's death Graham defends McCain amid Trump attacks: 'Nothing about his service will ever be changed' MORE (R-S.C.) as he launches his reelection bid.

Graham's campaign announced that the vice president will attend events in Myrtle Beach and Greenvillle on March 30.

"The vice president has been a strong ally and close friend in the efforts to confirm conservative judges like [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGeorgia's heartbeat abortion bill is dangerous for women nationwide Senate votes to confirm Neomi Rao to appeals court Battle over Trump's judicial nominees enters new phase MORE, strengthen our southern border, cut taxes, and rebuild our military,” Graham said in a statement.

Graham, who decried Trump as a candidate in 2016, has emerged as one of the president's closest allies on Capitol Hill. His alliance with Trump and his fierce defense last September of Kavanaugh as the judge faced sexual misconduct allegations are likely to be key points of attack for a potential Democratic challenger.

The Post and Courier reported that associate Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison is considering a bid to challenge the three-term senator.

Pence crisscrossed the country last year during the midterm campaign to boost GOP candidates in the House and the Senate. Republicans ultimately picked up seats in the Senate but lost their majority in the House.

President Trump Donald John TrumpJoint Chiefs chairman denies report that US is planning to keep 1K troops in Syria Kansas Department of Transportation calls Trump 'delusional communist' on Twitter Trump has privately voiced skepticism about driverless cars: report MORE has said Pence will be his running mate again in 2020.