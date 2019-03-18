O'Rourke talking to ex-DNC exec about campaign manager position: report

Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says voters aren't interested in 'personal attacks' like GOP tweet O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail MORE is reportedly in talks with a former Democratic National Committee (DNC) director and campaign aide for former President Obama about becoming his campaign manager.

CNN reported that O'Rourke has spoken with Jen O'Malley Dillon about the position. The El Paso Democrat announced his candidacy last Thursday.

"I am in talks with someone who might be very excited to lead this effort, but at the same time that I say that, I want to give my thanks to the team that has started this up and allowed us to have such a strong start three-and-a-half days into this campaign," O'Rourke said Sunday, according to CNN.

O'Malley Dillon previously served as the executive director of the DNC, and was a deputy campaign manager to Obama in 2012.

O'Rourke's campaign launch has not been without issue. He apologized for joking upon his announcement that his wife has been raising their children "sometimes with my help," and said he was not proud that he was part of a hacking group as a teenager.

The candidate still managed to raise $6.1 million in online contributions in the 24 hours after he announced his run for the 2020 Democratic nomination, topping that of any other candidate who disclosed their fundraising haul for the first 24 hours of their campaign.