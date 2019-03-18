Booker: Racists think Trump's racist

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail O'Rourke not planning, but not ruling out big fundraisers MORE (D-N.J.) said Monday that racists believe President Trump Donald John TrumpJoint Chiefs chairman denies report that US is planning to keep 1K troops in Syria Kansas Department of Transportation calls Trump 'delusional communist' on Twitter Trump has privately voiced skepticism about driverless cars: report MORE is a racist.

"Racists think he's a racist," Booker said in an interview set to air on CNN's "Hardball" when host Chris Matthews asked him if he believes Trump is a racist.

"His language hurts people," the New Jersey lawmaker continued. "The way he's talking is making people afraid."

I asked @CoryBooker if he thinks the President is a racist. Here's what he said and be sure to tune in tonight at 7 for our full interview with him. pic.twitter.com/65VjLyezP6 — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) March 18, 2019

Booker did not directly label Trump a racist, something some of his fellow 2020 Democratic candidates have done.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in February that it was was not possible to reach any other conclusion but that Trump is a racist.

"When you talk about him calling African countries s-hole countries, when you talk about him referring to immigrants as rapists and murderers, I don’t think you can reach any other conclusion," Harris said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) last year called Trump a "racist bully."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has said multiple times that he believes Trump is a racist.

"We must be honest and straightforward and say that we have a president who is a racist," Sanders said last year.

"A president who is a sexist. A president who is a homophobe. A president who is a xenophobe and a president who is a religious bigot. And it gives me no joy to tell you that. But that is the simple truth and we've got to confront that truth," he continued.