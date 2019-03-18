Poll: Biden leads among millennial voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBeto could give Biden and Bernie a run for their money Biden: 'I have the most progressive record of anybody running ... anybody who would run' H.R. 1 falls short of real reform MORE leads a selection of Democratic presidential candidates and potential candidates among millennial voters, according to a survey released Monday.

According to CBS News, a poll organized by the University of Chicago's GenForward Project found that Biden has the support of 21 percent of voters between the ages of 18 and 34. Coming in second is Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersO'Rourke faces pressure from left on 'Medicare for all' O'Rourke says he won't use 'f-word' on campaign trail O'Rourke not planning, but not ruling out big fundraisers MORE (I-Vt.), who is supported by 18 percent of millennials, according to the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll also showed that young minority voters support Biden. Twenty-nine percent of Asian-American millennials, 28 percent of African-American millennials and 19 percent of Hispanic millennials said they plan to back Biden, the poll found.

The poll was based on interviews with 2,134 millennials from Feb. 8 to Feb. 25 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, according to CBS News.